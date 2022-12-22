Two Syrian brothers were arrested in a small Limburg town on accusations they were preparing to commit a terrorist act. The men were taken into custody by the DSI tactical unit that specializes in the intervention of terrorist threats, or arresting people who may have ready access to firearms.

The two men, aged 20 and 22, were arrested in Stein on Wednesday evening, and the arrest was confirmed a day later. The town of 25,000 people is wedged between Geleen and the Belgian border.

"During the arrest and subsequent search of the suspects' home, no weapons or explosives were found," the Public Prosecution Service said. The investigation into them began when the intelligence service, AIVD, obtained information about them and passed it on to prosecutors and the national police unit.

During the arrest on Crostolostraat at about 10 p.m., residents heard four distinct, loud blasts, according to the Telegraaf. Witnesses thought shots were fired, and police said the sounds may have come from authorities breaking into the home, or devices used to disorient the suspects. Area residents were ordered to remain indoors by the heavily armed police officers.

“We are just as surprised and shocked as the neighborhood. We have never received any alarming signals about this family," said Karel Smitsmans, the director of Zaam Wonen, the housing corporation that rents out the home raided on Wednesday. “If what we hear is true, then we have a problem. Then actions are taken in violation of the rental agreement and that has consequences."

Both men were being kept in restricted custody, and were only allowed to have contact with their legal representation. They were still being questioned on Thursday afternoon, prosecutors said.