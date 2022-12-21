One person was killed and three others were hurt in a shooting in Brunssum, Limburg late Tuesday night. It was one of two fatal violent crimes that took place in the area; a man died from stab wounds suffered in a separate incident about 15 kilometers away in Beek.

The shooting in Brunssum happened at about 10:15 p.m. on Koolhofstraat, police said. Emergency services reports show that police and paramedics were quickly sent to the scene. Soon after, a medical trauma team was dispatched by helicopter.

Police were still sorting out what exactly happened inside the home on Wednesday morning, a spokesperson told NPO Radio 1. Authorities hoped to release more details later in the day.

Not far from there, a stabbing took place in another southern Limburg home. Authorities said they were first notified of the incident on Geverikerstraat in Beek at about 10:50 p.m.

“A seriously injured man was found at the scene,” police said. Ambulance personnel tried to revive the victim, but he died at the scene of his injuries.

One person was arrested shortly after the incident. “It is not yet known what exactly happened and what the reason and/or motive for the violent incident was,” police said.

A forensic investigation was underway to learn more about the circumstances around the crime.