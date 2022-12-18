Two occupants of a car were killed in an accident on the A6 near Lelystad, reported the police. The highway is closed in the direction of Almere.

According to the police, no other vehicles were found and it is still unclear what exactly happened. Around 8 a.m., the police received a report that a car had ended up on the side of the road.

Rijkswaterstaat reported that the road between Lelystad-Noord and Lelystad will probably remain closed until 1 p.m.