The police in Roermond arrested a 20-year-old man from Horst on Wednesday on suspicion of brutally robbing elderly people. In some cases he allegedly pretended to be a police officer, the police announced on Thursday.

A second suspect in the case was also arrested on Thursday. He was identified as a 33-year-old man from Uden.

The police said they were able to link five cases to the man from Horst. Those took place in Boxmeer, Malden, Reuver and Horst. The man from Uden may have also been involved in the case in Reuver, according to the police. They said on they were still investigating whether the man from Uden, Noord-Brabant was also involved in other cases.

The Horst resident was accused of robbing an elderly man in a residential complex on the Vlierstraat in Venray. This happened after he managed to talk his way into the home by pretending to be delivering medicine, police said.

He is accused of then locking up the victim, and making off with an undisclosed amount of money. In other cases he pretended to be a police officer. The police said they were investigating whether the man can be linked to more cases.