The Public Prosecution Service (OM) and a team of experts are investigating the Tata Steel site in IJmuiden on Tuesday. They wanted to “gain more insight” into the steel production process and the operation of the coke- and gas factories, the OM said. The OM announced a criminal investigation into the steel giant in February after lawyer Benedicte Ficq had filed charges on behalf of locals.

According to Ficq and about 1,100 people and organizations, Tata Steel endangers the health of people in the area. The OM will decide whether or not to actually prosecute based on the investigation that is currently underway. The Ministry of Justice is receiving help from the Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate (ILT), the DCMR Environmental Service Rijnmond, and the Netherlands Forensic Institute (NFI) in this investigation.

The main question is whether Tata Steel can be blamed for “deliberately and unlawfully” emitting harmful substances into the air, soil, and surface water “with a possible risk to public health,” the OM said.

The visit to the factory complex “contributes to the discovery of the truth,” the OM said. “The investigation team looks with its own eyes at the production processes and the operation of certain factories within the Tata Steel institution.”

The OM does not know how long this investigation will take.

Tata Steel said in a short response that it “fully cooperates with the investigation.”