Four people were stabbed in separate incidents in The Hague, Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Kerkrade. The violent assaults happened between early Saturday evening and the early morning hours on Sunday. Only one arrest was made in total, but police were looking for at least one specific suspect in two of the cases.

The first stabbing happened at about 6 p.m. in The Hague on Saturday. Police were called to handle the incident on Fisherstraat where they found the injured person. According to Omroep West, the victim was seriously injured.

A trauma team was sent to the scene by helicopter. The nature of the victim’s injuries was not released. Police were investigating the case and looking for a suspect, but no further details were reported.

Victim hospitalized in Amsterdam incident

About 90 minutes later, another person was stabbed in front of a small grocery store on C. van Eesterenlaan in Amsterdam-Oost. Police said they had identified one suspect, but no arrests were announced an hour after the incident.

Witnesses told NL Times that it started with a minor-aged boy throwing a glass bottle at the grocery store’s van. One person from the store confronted the boys, who then called a family member for help. Soon after, several cars showed up leading to a violent confrontation with the staff in the store. The male victim was stabbed in the back, but was conscious and recovering on Sunday.

Police did not release the victim’s condition, only saying he was hospitalized for treatment of his wounds. Officers investigating the case did confirm that to local news outlets that more people may have been involved in the stabbing, and not just the single suspect. They asked for anyone in the area with video or pictures from the scene to contact them.

Street argument turns into knife fight in Rotterdam

In Rotterdam, a 27-year-old man with no fixed residence was stabbed during an argument with another person. Police believe both people pulled out a knife during the incident, which likely happened on Abcoudestraat.

Witnesses called police around 10 p.m. on Saturday after finding the victim lying on Mijnsheerenlaan with a knife next to him. “He had serious injuries and was in an unresponsive condition when taken to the hospital,” police said. The knife lying at the scene was likely the victim’s.

There were no arrests in the immediate aftermath. “An investigation into the suspect was immediately launched, including in a house where he may have fled to via the porch.

One detained in overnight stabbing in Kerkrade

Police responding to a reported violent crime in Kerkrade found one person hurt on Franciscanerstraat. That incident happened just after 3 a.m. on Sunday, police said, when an argument between a group of people got out of hand in the Limburg city.

The victim in that case suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. One suspect was taken into custody at the location.

