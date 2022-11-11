The police arrested a petrol thief in Hoogkarspel in Noord-Holland on Thursday evening after a long chase. The man had stolen 1,250 liters of fuel from a gas station in Breukelen, RTV Utrecht reports.

The police intercepted the delivery van with Spanish license plates on the A7 highway near Hoorn and gave chase. The chase was interrupted when the man got onto the wrong side of the road, driving into oncoming traffic. The police deployed a larger unit to pick up the chase.

Officers managed to surround the van in Hoogkarspel. The suspect fled on foot into a meadow. Officers found and arrested him around 9:30 p.m. after the police helicopter was deployed to help search for him.

The barrels of fuel were leaking in the back of the delivery van, so the fire department had to help clean up the mess and check that everything was safe.