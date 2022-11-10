Damaged overhead lines were causing issues for many NS train travelers trying to get to and from Schiphol Airport on Thursday morning. “Far fewer trains are running to and from Schiphol Airport,” the NS said in a statement.

The affected routes connect Schiphol with Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Leiden, Almere, Lelystad, and elsewhere. The problems were expected to continue at least until 12:15 p.m. The issue with the overhead cabling was first reported by the NS and infrastructure firm ProRail at about 8:30 a.m.

Additionally, overhead line problems were causing delays and cancellations to trains between Leiden and The Hague. The NS said those problems were also expected to continue at least through 12:15 p.m.

Earlier in the day, the NS also reported problems between Schiphol Airport and Hilversum.