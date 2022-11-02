Princess Amalia is doing well even though she has been forced to remain at home for weeks because of threats. King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima spoke with the press about Amalia's situation during the couple's state visit to Greece.

Last month it was announced that the eldest daughter of the royal couple was living at home. Amalia was supposed to be living in Amsterdam. She is currently enrolled at the University of Amsterdam's Politics, Psychology, Law and Economics (PPLE) Bachelor's program.

"It's going well, the situation is unchanged," Máxima said about Amalia. "At some point we have to make the decision about what we are going to do and how long it will take, but for now it is going well."

The Queen added that she is "very proud" of how her daughter is holding up. "But every now and then, I enjoy that she is still living with Mom and Dad, while that is not desirable for a young lady who is almost 19."

Willem-Alexander added that Amalia's younger sisters are also doing well. "Alexia is in Wales, but not right now because of the holidays, and Ariane is just at school in The Hague and she just has a normal life with friends," said the king. He said that the younger sisters are just enjoying themselves in a carefree manner. "In the end, they kind of live their own lives."