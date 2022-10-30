Sports and news broadcasts produced by NOS during the World Cup in Qatar will not only involve the football matches, but will also detail the situation in the country. The broadcaster highlighted its plans earlier this week during a news conference about the sporting event. The tournament will take place in the Arab emirate from 20 November to 18 December.

Several reporters and a correspondent will explain "the developments" in Qatar on behalf of NOS Nieuws. At NOS Sport, topics about the conditions in Qatar will receive "much more attention" than during any other World Cup. Sports broadcasters will not only talk about football, but will also discuss the situation with experts who can provide insight on social issues.

Promotional material from the World Cup in Qatar will not automatically make it to air, the NOS said. When broadcasting the opening ceremony and related promotional videos, the "relevance" of the content will first be screened, said Maarten Nooter, the editor-in-chief at NOS Sport.

Gerard Timmer, the NOS general director, said that it never considered cancelling plans to broadcast the World Cup in Qatar. It would be "very strange" not to report on an event with such journalistic relevance, he said. Timmer emphasized that "what needs to be revealed will be brought out," and that the reporting will certainly not be a promotion for Qatar.

British newspaper The Guardian previously reported that at least 6,500 migrant workers have died from various causes in the country since the World Cup was awarded to Qatar in 2010. According to the newspaper, many deaths were likely related to the construction plan for the World Cup. Despite commitments from Qatar - and "some clear improvements" - the country's two million migrant workers still face problems "such as late payment or unpaid wages," according to Amnesty International.

To date, Dutch football association KNVB has not issued clear criticism of the human rights violations in Qatar, although the Dutch football association has said it has been striving for some time to improve the situation of migrant workers there. For example, the KNVB has urged FIFA to compensate affected victims or relatives.

Delegates of the Dutch Cabinet will also travel to Qatar, much to the dissatisfaction of a large part of the Tweede Kamer. King Willem-Alexander may also attend the event.

Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, said he was tired of criticism of the World Cup this week during a televised speech. He referred to the criticism as a "smear campaign."