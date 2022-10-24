Armed robbers broke into a home on Konijnenlaan in Wassenaar on Monday morning and fled the scene in a delivery van stolen from a house painting company. The police later found the stolen van, but the suspects are still at large. Konijnenlaan is the street with the most expensive homes in the Netherlands.

The police are looking for three suspects for the home invasion that happened around 9:30 a.m., a police spokesperson said to AD. The Hague police reported the home invasion on Twitter at 9:45 a.m., saying the suspects fled in the dark blue van with Schildersbedrijf French branding on the side. At 10:43 a.m., the police reported finding the van but still looking for the suspects.

At this stage, nothing is known about what happened in the home on Konijnenlaan or whether the home invaders stole anything other than the painting company’s van. According to Regio15, the police found the stolen van in a parking lot on Menkenlaan, near the N44, and believe the perpetrators fled further in another car.

Bus waarin de overvallers zijn gevlucht, is een paar kilometer verderop op een parkeerplaats bij de Menkenlaan gevonden pic.twitter.com/aw1NiA4Gpn — MvGruijthuijsen (@GruijthuijsenMv) October 24, 2022

The police cordoned off the home for further investigation. A police helicopter was also spotted circling the area.

Konijnenlaan in Wassenaar is the street in the Netherlands with the most expensive homes. According to property valuation company Calcasa’s 2021 report, the average square meter price for a home in Konijnelaan was 9,300 euros.