A suspected robber has been identified six years after allegedly taking part in a home invasion. The 25-year-old from Amsterdam was arrested this week, the last remaining suspect in a case where two other robbers were arrested during the crime. Both were sentenced to prison.

A woman was robbed in her home on De Harnasch in Pijnacker on March 29, 2018. A man dressed as a mailman rang the doorbell to gain access, she told investigators. The woman was assaulted, and the robbers made off with stolen goods.

The getaway was foiled by a local resident who ensured that the escape car was stopped. This led to the arrest of the two men in the vehicle, both from Amsterdam and aged 19 and 20 at the time. But the third suspect fled.

He was the person who masqueraded as a postal worker in the case. His identity remained unknown until he was arrested last autumn for another crime. As part of that case, he was required to submit DNA. It matched the DNA found on goods that were inside the getaway car.

The police approached the man, who then reported to the police station on Tuesday, April 16. He was scheduled to appear in front of the examining magistrate on Thursday.

The victim in the case was notified of the arrest.