The police have arrested two former employees of GGD Zeeland. The women from Terneuzen are suspected of giving out vaccination certificates to people who did not actually receive the Covid-19 vaccine, according to the police.

The suspects are thought to have given out around 300 false vaccination certificates to people. These vaccination certificates are invalid.

The women were arrested on Oct. 18 after the GGD itself noticed and reported the fraud to the police. An investigation led to the two former employees.

An examining magistrate decided the two suspects will be detained an additional 14 days. The police and Public Prosecution Service (OM) are continuing with the investigation.