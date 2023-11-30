The mental health of students is gradually improving following the pandemic, as shown in a study by the Trimbos Institute, the GGD, and the RIVM, released on Thursday. However, 44 percent of students are still grappling with depression and anxiety issues.

In the research conducted on around 32,500 students in spring 2023, there was a notable decrease in mental health complaints compared to the 2021 assessment during the peak of the pandemic. For example, the number of students often experiencing performance pressure decreased from 54 percent to 44 percent.

"We believe that the decrease in loneliness is partly due to the lifting of the coronavirus measures," project leader Jolien Dopmeijer told Trouw. "In addition, there is more focus on mental health at institutions and among young people themselves. There is more discussion about it and probably the threshold to seek help has also lowered. In any case, we see that more students are getting help,” she said.

Despite these positive trends, the report emphasizes that many students still face significant mental health challenges. Notably, 44 percent of those surveyed report symptoms of depression or anxiety, with nearly one in ten experiencing serious issues.

The study points out that social support and adequate relaxation contribute positively to students' mental health. On the contrary, risky social media use and societal pressures are linked to poorer mental health outcomes.

The research also delved into the Covid-19 pandemic's impact on student mental health. About 30 percent of students reported that their pandemic experiences continue to cause feelings of loneliness, often due to restricted opportunities for social networking during lockdowns. 40 percent stated that the Covid-19 crisis continues to have a negative impact on their mental well-being.

"The results show that we are cautiously on the right track in improving the mental well-being of students, but also that the issue is still urgent," summarized caretaker Education Minister Robbert Dijkgraaf in a letter. His ministry invested substantially in 2021 to alleviate the negative effects of the Covid-19 crisis on students.

Dopmeijer warned that the issues go beyond the pandemic. "Many mental health problems also arise from societal issues unrelated to the coronavirus crisis. Factors like high living costs, a tight housing market, and the climate crisis significantly affect students' future prospects. This creates stress,” she remarked.