A kitchen fire forced the evacuation of the Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky in Amsterdam. The fire broke out in the basement kitchen on Friday before 7:45 a.m., records show.

The hotel is located adjacent to the National Monument on Dam Square, one of the busiest areas in the capital. Some 500 guests were ordered to leave the hotel, according to local news outlet AT5. Some were seen leaving the popular hotel wearing nothing more than a bathrobe and slippers. They were taken in by other hotels in the area.

Some guests were checked for smoke inhalation at the scene. There were no injuries reported by 9 a.m., when the fire department said the situation was under control.

During the emergency response, authorities asked the public to avoid the Dam Square area. “The hotel has not yet been released due to smoke from the fire,” the fire department said. “The guests will continue to be accommodated in a neighboring hotel for as long as possible.”

Amsterdam public transportation provider GVB did not announce any tram or metro diversions as a result of the fire.