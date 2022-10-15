An examining magistrate ordered the 53-year-old man suspected of killing two people to remain in jail for at least 14 more days. Piet W. was arrested in Almere on suspicion of involvement in the murders of Genciël Feller and the former professional football player, Kelvin Maynard.

W. is also suspected of trafficking cocaine. He was previously convicted in a drug trafficking case in 2014, and served three years of a seven-year sentence before escaping. He was captured as a fugitive in Aruba last March. He was arrested again in Almere on Tuesday while serving the remainder of his sentence with only an ankle monitor. Raids were also carried out in Amsterdam, Almere, Rotterdam and Diemen.

Feller and Maynard were both rumored to have stolen 400 kilograms of cocaine from Piet W. in the months before they were killed separately in 2019. Feller, a 23-year-old from Amsterdam, was shot dead on 2 September while hiding out in Willemstad, Curaçao. Three people were already convicted in Feller's murder, two of whom received 20-year sentences. The third was sent to prison for 16 years.

Kelvin Maynard was murdered sixteen days later while driving on Langbroekdreef in Amsterdam. He then drove his car into a fire station. The 32-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. Three people were detained in the case, but they were cleared of suspicion. Piet W. was the first person to be arraigned in the case.

Police and prosecutors only recently came forward to say they believed the murders were connected. A 20,000 euro reward was offered to anyone providing the key piece of information that led to the arrest of the person who ordered the killings.

Rumors surfaced in the past that claimed W. vowed to "shoot anyone who enjoyed the proceeds" of the theft of his cocaine. His attorney at the time denounced the rumor as being without factual basis.

The examining magistrate in Rotterdam ordered W. to remain in custody for the time being while the investigation continues. He was ordered into restricted custody, meaning he is only allowed contact with his legal representation.