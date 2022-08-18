The detective team investigating the 2019 death of former professional football player Kelvin Maynard thinks his killing is related to the assassination of Genciël Feller in Curaçao in the same year. On Thursday, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) offered a reward of 20,000 euros for the tip that gives the police evidence that leads them to those who ordered the killings, and the motive behind the murders.

Maynard, 32, was shot at by two men on a scooter on 18 September 2019 when he was driving his car on the Langbroekdreef in Amsterdam. The car then crashed into a nearby fire station at a high rate of speed. The victim died at the scene.

Three people were detained after the shooting, but they were later released and are no longer consider suspects. The investigation was reopened this year after police received new information about a possible link to the slaying of Feller. The 23-year-old died on 2 September 2019 in Curaçao, where he was shot while in his car. For this, two people accused of the murder were sentenced to 20 years in prison, and a third suspect was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

The same people may have been involved in ordering both murders, according to the police. "In assassination cases, such clients often remain in the background and let others do the dirty work," said a police spokesperson on the Opsporing Verzocht website.

”With both Genciël Feller and Kelvin Maynard, the client or backers still got away with it. To solve these kinds of cases, we really need people who are willing to explain what happened. That can also be done confidentially."