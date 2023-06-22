Dutch King Willem-Alexander would not say on Thursday whether he will deliver an apology about the country's historical ties to slavery when he speaks next week during a ceremony in Amsterdam. On July 1, the Netherlands will commemorate the 150th anniversary of the practical abolition of slavery. On that day, the king will be present at the ceremony and celebration in Amsterdam.

He was asked about the event during the press conference at the conclusion of his state visit to Belgium. "I think we will have to wait until July 1. I can imagine why you are asking now, but I invite you to be present next week and then you will hear exactly what I am going to say," the king replied when asked if he is going to apologize. "I understand very well that people have expressed their wish for me to do that, but I still want to ask you to wait."

The fact that the Royal House of Oranje-Nassau earned at least 545 million euros from the Dutch colonies is a "very small part" of the study commissioned by the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations. The amount was calculated and converted into today's money, a figure "which now stands in the spotlight," Willem-Alexander said at the press conference in Antwerp.

There is still much more that has yet to be discussed, said the king, "And I think when the overall picture is known, then we can really see what happened." He is okay with all of the investigations taking place, he said. He called the studies "building blocks for further research."

Willem-Alexander also said he is waiting to see what will come of the research that he himself has requested into the colonial and slavery connections involving the Orange-Nassau family. He said the fact that investigations are being done is "part of the healing process" which he "fully supports."

The fact that the Oranjes earned at least 545 million euros from the Dutch colonies, where slavery was widespread, is one of the results of the investigation into the slavery past commissioned by the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations at the request of members of the Tweede Kamer. This is a first estimate for the period from 1675 to 1770.

Former professor Gert Oostindie of Leiden University is leading a more extensive study into the role of the House of Oranje-Nassau in colonial history. He started this at the end of last year and expects to need three years.

It was previously announced that the king will speak at the event in Amsterdam's Oosterpark. Sources have said that the king will also express apologies like Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who will also be present there. In December, Rutte apologized on behalf of the Dutch government for the actions of the Dutch state.

There will be commemorations on and before the ceremony on July 1, known as Keti Koti, an expression that translates from the Surinamese language Sranatongo to English as "Breaking the Chains." At the beginning of this month, Minister Wopke Hoekstra (Foreign Affairs) announced that he is going to the commemoration in Suriname. Ministers Rob Jetten (Climate and Energy) and Conny Helder (Long-term Care) will attend a ceremony in Den Bosch.

Almost all ministers and state secretaries will be present at commemorations of slavery on and around the date. They will then reflect on the fact that exactly 150 years ago slavery came to an end under Dutch rule. Minister Ernst Kuipers (Public Health) will be present on Curaçao that day, and his colleague, Hugo de Jonge (Public Housing), will travel to ​​Bonaire, the Cabinet announced.

State Secretary Alexandra van Huffelen (Kingdom Relations) is looking forward to a very full program on July 1. She will start in the morning on St. Maarten, then fly to Saba and end her day with a program until late in the evening on St. Eustatius. "It will be a very full and special day," she said through her spokesperson. Furthermore, State Secretary Eric van der Burg (Justice and Security) will be present at commemorations in Aruba.

Dennis Wiersma was slated to attend a commemoration and wreath-laying ceremony in The Hague on June 29. Wiersma resigned from his position as education minister on Thursday, and an interim replacement was not immediately announced.