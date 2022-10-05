The police arrested nine men on Tuesday suspected of abducting a man in Amsterdam on September 3. According to Het Parool, almost all the suspects are members of gangster rap group Zone6 from Holendrecht.

According to the police, the 27-year-old victim was abducted in Amsterdam Zuidoost on Saturday, September 3. He managed to escape his abductors during a scuffle. The nine suspects are between the ages of 21 and 33. The police arrested seven in Amsterdam, one in Purmerend, and one in Groningen. They are in custody for further investigation.

According to Het Parool, the suspects include Joel H. (25), better known as rapper Joey AK, and his righthand man Danzel S. (25), better known as Bigidagoe. Like most of the other suspects, they belong to gangster rap group Zone 6.

Joel H. recently served a prison sentence for kidnapping a mother and her two young daughters in Amsterdam Noord, according to the newspaper. He was released in March. Last week, Suriname also placed him on the national wanted list for a shooting at a gas station in Paramaribo on August 15.