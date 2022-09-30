The police seized large amounts of cash in the money laundering investigation in which Jumbo CEO Frits van Eerd is also a suspect. A spokesperson for the Public Prosecution Service (OM) confirmed this to De Telegraaf but didn’t mention amounts.

Sources told the newspaper that the authorities seized millions of euros in cash when raiding the suspects' homes and buildings in Drenthe, Groningen, and Noord-Brabant two weeks ago. They also confiscated vehicles and properties.

The OM spokesperson would not say where they found the cash. Van Eerd’s lawyer also did not respond to that question, according to the newspaper.

The case revolves around money and property laundering through real estate transactions, car trading, unexplained cash deposits, and sponsorship deals in the motocross sport.

There are nine suspects in this case. The main suspect, a 58-year-old man from Aa en Hunze, is still in restricted custody, which means he is only allowed contact with his lawyer. Van Eerd is not in custody but is still a suspect.

Van Eerd temporarily stepped down as CEO of Jumbo last week Friday while the investigation continued. The other board members are handling his duties for the time being.