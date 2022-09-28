The 58-year-old main suspect in the money laundering and fraud case in which Jumbo CEO Frits van Eerd was also held as a suspect, will be detained for at least sixty more days. The man from Aa en Hunze is still in restricted custody and is therefore only allowed to have contact with his lawyer, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) reported on Wednesday.

The man is suspected of being involved in various constructions in which money and goods were laundered. This allegedly happened through real estate transactions, automotive deals, unexplained cash deposits and motocross sponsorship contracts, according to the OM.

The main suspect is seen as having coordinated the series of schemes. There are eight other suspects, including Frits van Eerd. It was announced last week that he is temporarily stepping down as general manager of supermarket chain Jumbo. The co-defendants are accused of having been involved in the fraud to a greater or lesser extent.

Van Eerd was released last Sunday after being detained for nearly a week. Raids were carried out in several places in the Netherlands in a joint investigation by the tax investigation service FIOD, the Public Prosecution Service, and others. Van Eerd's home in Heeswijk-Dinther was one of the places searched by authorities.

Six other suspects who were arrested in the case were also previously been released. It concerns two women, aged 57 and 48, from Gasteren, a 50-year-old woman from Assen, a 33-year-old man and a 46-year-old man from Assen and a 68-year-old man from Rosmalen.

They are still considered suspects in the case.