Jumbo CEO Frits van Eerd was released from custody after questioning on Sunday. He was arrested last week in a large money laundering investigation. The supermarket chain will discuss “the situation that has arisen” in the coming days. The Public Prosecution Service (OM) still considers him a suspect.

“We expect to release more information shortly,” Jumbo said in a statement signed by the Van Eerd family and the chain’s management team and supervisory board. They’ll “carefully” discuss the situation in the coming days. Jumbo said nothing about what Van Eerd’s arrest means for his position within the company. The supermarket chain is not involved in the case.

“Earlier this week, Jumbo became aware of an investigation being conducted by the Public Prosecution Service in which Frits van Eerd was arrested. We are pleased to report that Frits is now back with his family. He continues to be part of the ongoing investigation. It is an intense period for everyone,” the chain said. The management team will take care of the daily business operations.

The 58-year-old main suspect from Aa en Hunze is still in custody, the OM said on Sunday. A 57-year-old woman from Gasteren was also released on Sunday. Like Van Eerd, she remains a suspect in this case. Five other suspects were released earlier this week - a 48-year-old woman from Gasteren, a 50-year-old woman from Assen, two men from Assen aged 33 and 46, and a 68-year-old man from Rosmalen. They are also still suspected in the case.

On Tuesday, the police and the Tax Authority’s investigative department FIOD raided various addresses in the Netherlands as part of this investigation, including Van Eerd’s home in Heeswijk-Dinther.

The suspects used real estate transactions, car trading, unexplained cash deposits, and sponsorship contracts in the motocross sport to launder large amounts, the OM believes. The OM also suspects them of VAT fraud in the car trade.