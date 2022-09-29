The Amsterdam police increasingly hear that children in groups 7 and 8 get offered snus at school or when outside playing. According to the police, criminals are getting kids addicted to the little packets of tobacco in order to recruit them for criminal odd jobs.

Snus is little packets of tobacco that you tuck under your lip for an upper effect. The packets contain nicotine powder mixed with flavors and fragrances. “It smells great and looks nice, which is why children find it appealing to use,” the Amsterdam police said in a video shared on social media.

According to the police, you can get addicted to snus after just three packets. One packet contains about as much nicotine as 20 cigarettes.

“Police officers hear from children how they are approached at school to use,” the police said. “The criminals responsible for this have a clear goal: to make children addicted to the nicotine packets, and then use them for various services.”

The children get addicted and approach the criminals for more snus, which they then provide at a cost. The criminals then tell the child they can work off their debts. This could also mean using the kids as dealers, the police said.

“This way, you are slowly drawn into crime. Dare to talk about it if this happens to you and dare to say no,” the police said.