The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) has issued a code yellow warning for northern coastal areas on Sunday due to heavy wind gusts. The code yellow will start in the afternoon and last throughout the evening, according to the KNMI.

Wind gusts could reach up to 85 kilometers per hour in Friesland and Groningen. They are expected to begin around 2 p.m. and last until 10 p.m.

The KNMI warns that the weather could disrupt traffic and outdoor activities. The wind will accompany rain showers.