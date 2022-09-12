Last year 48 percent of the working workforce worked part-time, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reported on Monday. Women worked part-time more often than men. Cashiers were least likely to work full-time, and those in management were least likely to work part-time.

In 2021, the Netherlands' working workforce aged 15 to 75 consisted of 9.3 million people. In general, little had changed about the part-time work situation in the Netherlands since 2013, when 47 percent worked part-time.

Service, pedagogical, and care and welfare professions still have the most part-time workers - people who work less than 35 hours per week. People working in agriculture, management positions, and creative or language industries were most likely to work full-time - more than 40 hours per week.

Women are much more likely to work part-time than men. Last year, 70 percent of women worked part-time, compared to 28 percent of men. Nearly three-quarters of people still studying worked part-time, and 43 percent of those not attending studies. Just over half of employees worked part-time, and 35 percent of self-employed.

The Netherlands is struggling with massive and widespread staff shortages. As a solution, business organizations VNO-NCW, MKB Nederland, and AWVN suggested that workers put in more hours. According to them, this could both be a short-term solution to staff shortages and boost people’s purchasing power in this time of high inflation.