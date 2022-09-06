A decision by UEFA to reject an appeal by Feyenoord means the club will have to pay the 15,000 euro fine it received for fan behavior during the 29 June Europa Conference League final against AS Roma. The team’s supporters allegedly hoisted a banner with “offensive” messaging on it during the match in Albania, UEFA said on Tuesday.

As a result, the Rotterdam club’s total fines for the last football season amounted to 676,875 euros. That was by far the most of any club in Europe, beating second place Olympique Marseille by over 200,000 euros. Feyenoord’s penalties alone accounted for over 8.5 percent of all fines handed out by UEFA for European competition during the 2021-2022 season, which amounted to 7,877,062.

Feyenoord was also given the second-highest fine for any single match last season. The club was sanctioned 91,000 euros after police arrested dozens of the Rotterdam club’s fans for attacking FC Union fans visiting from Berlin.

The team was also handed the eighth highest fine last season, a 73,750 euro bill for disturbances during the team’s match against Olympique Marseille. As a result, the team is not allowed to bring its fans to its next Europa League match on Thursday in Lazio, the first match of the group stage.

Marseille had the highest penalty for a single match last year, 98,000 euros. That was the result of brawls between their fans and those of PAOK. The Greek team was also penalized by 50,000 euros for the rioting in April.