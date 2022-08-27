Ajax will open the group stage of the Champions League on Sept. 7 with a home match against Rangers FC, UEFA announced on Saturday.

The champion of the Netherlands will visit Liverpool on Sept. 13 and will receive Napoli in the Johan Cruijff ArenA on Oct. 4. Ajax will play the away match against the club from Naples on Oct. 12 in the Diego Maradona stadium.

Ajax's home match against Liverpool has been set for Oct. 26. Ajax will close the group stage of the Champions League on Nov. 1 with an away match against Rangers FC.

PSV will open the group stage of the Europa League on Sept. 8 with a home game against the Norwegian Bodø Glimt. The away game with Arsenal is scheduled for a week later. Arsenal will be a guest at the Philips stadium on Oct. 27.

Feyenoord will start the European adventure in the Europa League on Sept. 8 with an away game against Lazio. Feyenoord is not allowed to bring fans because of a penalty from UEFA. The European Football Association has punished Feyenoord for disturbances last season during both matches against Olympique Marseille in the semifinals of the Conference League. Lazio will play against Feyenoord in De Kuip on Nov. 3.

AZ opens the group stage of the Conference on Sept. 8 with an away match against Dnipro-1. That duel will not be played in Ukraine because of the war. The teams will instead meet in the Slovak Košice.