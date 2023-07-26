The UEFA disciplinary committee imposed a hefty fine on AZ for riots during the semi-final of the Conference League against West Ham United on May 18 in Alkmaar. The Alkmaar team has to pay a total of 80,125 euros in fines and received a probationary sentence of playing one European match behind closed doors with a probationary period of two years.

AZ fans forced a fence of a stand behind the goal after their club lost the match (0-1). They stormed into the main stand, where West Ham United fans celebrated the victory and their place in the Conference League final. The Alkmaar club banned 43 people from the stadium after the riots.

AZ got fined 50,000 euros because of the riots. In addition, UEFA imposed a fine of over 7,000 because fans threw objects, 8,000 euros because they blocked access roads, and 15,000 euros because they set off fireworks.