The exceptionally long regional heat wave in Hupsel, Gelderland has come to an end. The summery weather period with temperatures above 25 degrees came to an end on Friday, Weeronline reports. The heat wave in Hupsel started on August 8 and lasted for eighteen days.

Only three times in the past has a regional heat wave lasted for a longer period of time, the weather website said. The record stands at 29 days, set in Hupsel and Twente in 2018.

Almost all weather stations in the Netherlands were able to record a heat wave this month. The conditions for a heat wave were not met on Vlieland, Terschelling, Leeuwarden, Lauwersoog and in Den Helder. There was also a second regional heat wave in several places, such as in Deelen, Volkel, Arcen and Twente.

All these heat waves have now come to an end because it was not hot anywhere in the Netherlands due to cloudy skies.

Arcen in Limburg still has a chance of setting a new record for a series of warm days. It has already reached a high temperature of at least 20 degrees for 86 straight days. That streak is expected to continue even longer.

Cooler summer days with maximums below 20 degrees are not likely for the rest of the month. The mercury in northern Limburg is expected to exceed 20 degrees daily in the first week of September.