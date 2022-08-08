Schiphol will take measures to protect travelers against the heat at the airport from Tuesday. Airport staff will hand out more ice cream and water, and the fans on the ceilings outside the departure hall will run faster for waiting passengers. Temperatures above 30 degrees are expected from Wednesday.

Schiphol also said it would do everything possible to keep the heat outside the terminal and monitor the temperature there. “We use sun protection and look at where we need to cool extra. But it will also be warm in the terminal,” said a spokesperson. Whether it’ll be necessary to wet the asphalt on the aircraft taxiways depends on the temperature.

Last month, Schiphol took largely the same measures when temperatures climbed above 30 for a few days.

The airport is expecting crowds again in the coming days. Staff shortages at baggage handling and security have often meant long lines at the airport in the past months. To keep things manageable, Schiphol has been restricting the maximum number of travelers since July. In August, the airport security can handle a maximum of 73,000 departing passengers daily.