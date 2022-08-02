Two women found on the N18 highway under a bridge near Haaksbergen early on Monday morning were mother and daughter, RTV Oost reports. They fell off the bridge, and the mother did not survive, the broadcaster reports. The 36-year-old daughter is in hospital with serious injuries but is in stable condition.

According to the broadcaster, when the police found the dead and severely hurt women under the bridge at around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, they initially assumed a traffic accident. But the women had suspicious injuries that a fall couldn’t easily explain. So the police are treating the incident as a crime.

The daughter regained consciousness and could tell the police who they were. The police arrested her on suspicion of involvement in her mother’s death.

The two women lived in rural Haaksbergen years ago but have since moved elsewhere, according to the broadcaster. It is unclear why they had returned to Twente. The daughter worked as a socio-therapist and an ambulatory care worker for years until she opened her own spiritual healing practice, called Het Nieuwe Brein, and registered in Vlissingen.

According to the broadcaster, locals in Haaksbergen think that the two women decided to take their own lives together. The police would not comment. “At this stage, we are keeping all scenarios open. We are initially investigating this as a crime. It is definitely too early to draw premature conclusions,” a police spokesperson said to RTV Oost.