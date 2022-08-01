The police found two women, one dead and one injured, under a bridge on the N18 near Haaksbergen early on Monday morning. The injured woman was taken to a hospital, the Overijssel police said on Twitter. They suspect a crime.

Police officers responded to the scene at around 1:30 a.m., a police spokesperson said to NU.nl. They found the women on the highway under the bridge near Geukerdijk. A steam train regularly crosses the bridge.

The police have not released any details regarding the women’s identities or what happened to them.

The police are looking for witnesses. They specifically want to talk to anyone who saw something out of the ordinary in the area around 00:30 a.m.

The police closed the N18 for investigation.