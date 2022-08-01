The woman who was found injured under a viaduct near the N18 in Haaksbergen early Monday morning has been arrested. Another woman was also found dead under the bridge when police arrived there at around 1:30 a.m.

The injured woman is suspected of involvement in the victim’s death. The identity of the suspect is known, but the police have not released information about her. The injured woman is in the hospital and is conscious, police said.

The identity of the deceased woman has yet to be officially determined. Her family had not been yet notified of the death by Monday afternoon.

Two bicycles were also found near the Geukerdijk where the women were found. They belong to the two women, according to the police investigation.

The road between Haaksbergen and Enschede-West was closed in both directions for a while due to the investigation. Traffic was diverted, but the road was eventually reopened.