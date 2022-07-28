The police found thousands of euros in cash and a large amount of drugs while raiding the home of a 19-year-old Rotterdam man suspected of involvement in various shootings in the city over the past seven months.

The police raided the suspect’s home on Monday, July 25. In addition to the drugs and cash, investigators also seized various mobile phones for investigation.

The 19-year-old is suspected of involvement in multiple shootings and explosions at homes in Rotterdam-West between January and July this year. Two entrepreneurs were also extorted, getting threats that their homes and businesses would be shot at if they didn’t pay money, the police said.

“The investigations have not stopped,” the police said. Between May 10 and June 7, the police arrested seven suspects. One is still in custody.

The police can’t yet say whether the incidents are all connected but are investigating the possibility.