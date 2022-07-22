The police are investigating whether shootings and explosions at homes in multiple Dutch cities are connected, a spokesperson confirmed to NU.nl. Over the past weeks, there have been shootings or explosions at numerous homes in Rotterdam, Oss, and Huizen. The police think this may be a nationwide conflict in the drug environment, according to the newspaper.

A police spokesperson could not tell NU.nl whether they have any indications that these incidents are linked. “That’s exactly what this investigation is focused on. As soon as we have indications, we will go public with it.”

In Rotterdam and surroundings, fourteen homes were shot at in less than three weeks. At least the last incident, on Hellevoetstraat on Wednesday, also had an explosive left at the scene.

Oss had four shootings targeting different homes in one week. Mayor Wobine Buijs told Omroep Brabant on Friday that these incidents are probably connected.

And two weeks ago, the authorities closed two Huizen homes after an explosion at each building. Mayor Niek Meijer extended the closure on Thursday, saying that the threat level is “unchanged.