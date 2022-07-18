With two days of extremely hot weather expected in the Netherlands, the Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) reminded people in the country that animals also need extra cooling in this weather. That applies to pets but also farm animals and animals in the process of being slaughtered for food.

Animals don’t sweat as much as humans, making it harder for them to lose excessive heat. “You can recognize heat stress in animals by a higher respiratory rate,” said Jessica Tetteroo, an animal welfare inspector at the NVWA. “But also panting, drooling or foaming, sweating and trembling are well-known symptoms. At a later stage, animals can become listless. It is then important that the animal gets the right care quickly. Think of cooling, extra water, air circulation, shade, etc.”

On hot days, the NVWA gives high priority to heat-related reports for animals in the meadow, at assembly centers, at slaughterhouses, and during transport.

“During inspections, we investigate whether animals in the meadow, like sheep, horses, and cattle, are sufficiently protected against the heat,” Tetteroo said. “We check, for example, whether there are sufficient shady places for the animals and whether there is sufficient drinking water.”