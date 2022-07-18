Meteorological institute KNMI issued a code yellow weather warning for the entire country. Tropical temperatures between 30 and 39 degrees Celsius are expected in the Netherlands today and tomorrow. The public health institute RIVM activated its heat plan.

Monday and Tuesday will be sunny with little wind. Afternoon temperatures will range between 27 degrees on the Wadden and 35 degrees in the south on Monday. On Tuesday, thermometers will climb to 30 degrees on the Wadden and up to 39 degrees in the south of the country. Minimums won’t drop far below 20, according to the KNMI.

“There is persistent heat. Pay extra care and attention to vulnerable people around you,” the KNMI warned. “Drink enough. Keep yourself and your home cool.” The code yellow heat warning takes effect at 10:00 a.m. today and will be in place until at least 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

The RIVM activated its heat plan, warning vulnerable groups to take extra care in the coming days. Persistent heat may cause symptoms like fatigue and headaches but could also cause severe problems like dehydration and heat stroke.

"The elderly are the most vulnerable group because they are less able to control their body temperature and are less likely to feel thirsty," according to the RIVM. Others can also have problems, such as people with chronic conditions, socially isolated people, the homeless, overweight people, and young children, including babies and toddlers.

Travelers’ association ANWB also warned road users to take extra care in the high temperatures. “Driving in a car with a too-high internal temperature has the same risk factor as driving under the influence of alcohol,” the ANWB said. It advised road users to check the situation on the road before departing to avoid getting stuck in traffic in the blazing sun. Open your car’s windows and doors before getting in to cool it down a bit. Make sure you take enough drinking water with you. And pack an umbrella to use as shade if your car breaks down.

The weather will turn slightly cooler from Wednesday as more clouds and rain enter the country. But there will also be plenty of room for sunshine. Maximums will be in the mid to high twenties. There may be thunderstorms on Wednesday.