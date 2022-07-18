The Spanish police arrested a Dutch man for a shooting in a crowded beach club in Marbella. The Dutchman fired multiple shots after another visitor attacked him with a knife, sources within the Spanish police said to AD. Five people got hurt in the incident - four with bullet wounds, one with knife wounds.

According to the newspaper’s police sources, a 32-year-old woman and a 32-year-old Irish man sustained critical injuries. Two other victims, aged 19 and 36, suffered gunshot wounds to the hip and back but are not in mortal danger. The Dutchman got stabbed in the forehead, eye, neck, and back. He is in hospital under police guard and is not in life-threatening condition.

The incident happened around 1:10 a.m. on Monday in Opium Beachlub, one of the most famous clubs in Marbella, featuring DJs from all over the world every night. Witnesses said that the Dutchman and another visitor got into a fight. The other guy was kicked out by a bouncer but later returned and attacked the Dutchman with a knife. The Dutchman grabbed his gun and fired around him, hitting four random people, according to the newspaper.

Videos circulating on social media show gunshots followed by panic on the dance floor, with screaming people falling over each other in an attempt to get away.

One of those present was Dutch influencer Kelly van der Minnie. “A woman next to us was shot. She was hit in the buttock. This is just the worst thing that could happen,” she said in a video on social media. “We lay on the ground terrified for ten minutes dodging bullets.”

Así comenzó todo en la discoteca Opium. Marbella. pic.twitter.com/w1EWPYNCpX — 🇪🇸GeRcO⚖️ (@GercoSB) July 18, 2022