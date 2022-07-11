The Netherlands is in for hot weather this week, hitting the country in two waves split by a few days of cooler temperatures, according to Weer.nl. The first peak in temperatures will happen on Tuesday and Wednesday. The second peak will hit this weekend and could last into the first half of next week. Temps could reach 35 degrees on Sunday.

The first period of warm weather starts today. The sun will break through the cloud cover from the west as the day continues. There will be a light to moderate northwesterly wind, and maximums will range between 20 degrees in the north and 26 degrees in the south of the country.

Tuesday will see a lot of sun, with some cloud fields in the north, and much warmer air brought in by a southwesterly wind. In the north, temperatures could hit 25 degrees. In the south, Weer.nl expects a tropical 31 degrees.

On Wednesday, the wind will turn back to the northwest, bringing a weak cold front across the country to the south. There will be a few cloud fields but little to no rain. The north and west will see a clear drop in temperatures, but thermometers in the center and south will still climb to between 25 and 28 degrees.

On Thursday and Friday, the entire country will notice the drop in temperatures. The days will see lots of sunshine, but with some clouds scattered through. Both days will have a westerly to northwesterly wind bringing cooler air from the North Sea. Temperatures will range from 20 to 23 degrees along the coast to 25 degrees in the country's southeast. “That’s about normal for this time of the year,” Weer.nl said.

Over the weekend, a south-southwesterly wind will bring a new wave of hot weather into the country. Saturday’s maximums should range between 25 and 30 degrees in the center and south. “On Sunday, tropical temperatures of between 30 and 35 degrees are expected in many places.”