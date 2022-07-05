Authorities arrested two more suspects for involvement in the murder of crime reporter Peter R. de Vries in Amsterdam in July last year, the Public Prosecution Service (OM said on Tuesday. The suspects were arrested in Spain and Curacao on Monday.

Both suspects are Dutch and male, the OM said. The one arrested in Curacao is 27 years old and will be extradited to the Netherlands soon. The one arrested in Spain is 26 years old. The OM requested his extradition. The process will likely take a few weeks.

According to Het Parool, the two new suspects recorded De Vries' shooting and posted it on social media immediately after it happened.

Sources told De Telegraaf that the police and OM believe they are exposing the entire "murder chain" in De Vries's assassinations - from those who committed the murder to those who ordered it.

De Vries was gunned down on Lange Leidsedwarsstraat in Amserdam on July 6 last year. Within an hour, the police arrested the suspected gunman Delano G. and the suspected getaway driver and reconnaissance person Kamil E. The OM recently demanded life in prison against the two suspects.

On Monday, the police arrested Krystian M. as the third suspect in this case. He is suspected of orchestrating De Vries's murder - sending E. and G. instructions through encrypted messages. M. was already in custody for involvement in an attempted murder in Zeewolde.

The Telegraaf reported that a fourth suspect was also arrested on Monday, though the OM has not confirmed this arrest.