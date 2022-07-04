A fourth suspect was arrested in connection with the murder of journalist Peter R. de Vries. The arrest took place on Monday afternoon, shortly after it was revealed that a third arrest was made in the case. Earlier in the day, Krystian M., a 27-year-old Polish man living in Ochten, was taken into custody for allegedly orchestrating the murder.

The latest arrest was reported by the Telegraaf on the basis of interviews with two unnamed sources. The arrest could be formally announced by the Public Prosecution Service on Tuesday. The office could release more details about the arrest, including the role the person is suspected of playing, and biographical information.

The 27-year-old M. was the third person arrested in the case. He was already in jail on suspicion of involvement in the attempted murder of a man in Utrecht nearly three years ago. The victim was beaten within an inch of his life by perpetrators who used several blunt instruments during the attack. M. also remains in custody for an attempted murder in Zeewolde.

He is suspected of sending instructions to Delano G., the person suspected of shooting De Vries dead, and Kamil E. The latter is the alleged getaway driver who was arrested with G. on the highway after the De Vries murder. Like M., E. is also a Polish man.

Police and the Public Prosecution Service suspect a Polish squad of hired hitmen may have been available in the Netherlands to carry out violent crimes, Telegraaf reported.

G. and E. stood trial, and arguments in the murder case wrapped up last month. Prosecutors called on the court to convict both men, and to sentence them to life in prison.