Netherlands residents will pay considerably more for Heineken beer on the terraces and in stores this summer. The Dutch brewer is increasing its prices, a spokesperson confirmed to NU.nl after reports in De Telegraaf.

Heineken is increasing the prices paid by bars and restaurants by an average of 5.8 percent. The brewer made agreements with supermarkets about a comparable increase in prices, the spokesperson said.

Heineken informed catering entrepreneurs about the price hikes on Monday. They’ll take effect on August 1.

According to Heineken, the price hikes are inevitable due to the rising costs of energy and raw materials like grain. The company also spends more on wages, packaging material, and transport.