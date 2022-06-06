The police arrested a 17-year-old boy from Oirschot on Saturday for threatening to shoot people at secondary school De Werplaats in Bilthoven. At this stage, the police don't believe the teenager intended to carry out the school shooting he threatened.

Several pupils from the school on Kees Boekelaan received the threatening email on Tuesday evening. It contained a photo of a pistol and the text: "I'm going to shoot you all dead. Enjoy your life for now." The sender gave a date - Thursday, July 2. That was likely a typo, as last week Thursday was June 2.

The police launched an investigation, and the school remained closed on Thursday and Friday as a precaution. The investigation led the police to the 17-year-old boy. He was arrested on Saturday and taken to a police station for questioning. "There is no evidence that the suspect actually intended to carry out the threats," the police said, adding that the investigation is still ongoing.

"With this arrest, it has become clear that there is no longer a threat to the school." The school will reopen on Tuesday, June 7. the police said.

According to the police, schools often get these kinds of threats - mostly as a joke from pupils. But the police always take them seriously. On Friday, a threatening email also forced three schools in Arnhem to remain closed.