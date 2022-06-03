Primary schools OBS Da Vinci and De Ommelander and the temporary school for Ukrainian refugees in Arnhem remained closed on Friday due to a threatening email. The email threatened OBS Da Vinci. The other two schools are in the same building, De Gelderlander reports.

The schools informed parents and pupils about the closure on Friday morning. "We were told this morning that the entire building had to remain closed," a spokesperson for educational organization Quadraam said to the newspaper.

The police are investigating the contents of the email but would not comment on what that entailed. "The closure is in the interest of everyone's safety. We are now investigating the email. The school will remain closed all day. There is no word yet on what will happen next," a spokesperson said to the newspaper.

The schools are located on Groningersingel in Arnhem-Oost.

On Thursday, a school in Bilthoven also remained closed because of a threatening email sent to multiple pupils, threatening to shoot them. According to the school's rector, the email was sent from a pupil's hacked account.