Meteorological institute KNMI issued a code yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in most of the Netherlands on Thursday. The warning covers the west and north of the country in the morning and the eastern half of the country in the afternoon.

This morning's storms may be accompanied by hail and downpours, the KNMI reported. The code yellow warning covers Zuid-Holland, Noord-Holland, and the IJsselmeergebied from 7:00 a.m. until noon, and the Wadden Islands and Friesland from 7:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m.

The storms will move east during the course of the morning. This afternoon, the eastern half of the country can expect thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds with gusts up to 75 kilometers per hour, hail around 2 centimeters large, and lots of rain in a short period. The KNMI issued a code yellow warning for Groningen, Drenthe, Overijssel, Gelderland, Noord-Brabant, and Limburg from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Zeeland, Utrecht, and Flevoland are the only provinces not affected by the storm warnings.

The sun will show its face from time to time, in between the stormy weather. The day will be warm, with maximums ranging between 20 degrees Celsius along the coast and a tropical 31 degrees in the southeast.

Friday will be sunny in the morning, but cloud cover will start to form from the southwest in the afternoon, bringing rain with it. The southern parts of the country can expect thunderstorms, and the southeast will also see strong winds. Around 20 to 30 millimeters of rain is expected. Maximums will range between 18 degrees on the coast and 25 degrees in Limburg.

The weekend will be cooler and partly cloudy, but with little to no rain. The sun will shine about half the time, and maximums will climb to around 19 degrees on Saturday and approximately 22 degrees on Sunday.