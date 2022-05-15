In Zoetermeer, one person was injured after a shooting just after 2:30 p.m. at a playground on the Paganinirode on Sunday. It is not known whether children were in the playground at the time of the shooting, police said.

Several suspects fled the scene after the shooting. The police are looking for them.

The victim has been transferred to hospital. It is still unclear how they are doing. According to news site Regio15, the victim was seriously injured, but the police spokesperson cannot confirm this. Further details about the shooting incident cannot be shared yet, the spokesperson said.