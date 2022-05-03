Good news for people looking forward to the Liberation Day festivals or just spending some time outside if you have the day off. The day will be warm with temps around 17 degrees, climbing towards 20 degrees in the southeast. "It will be sunny with some cloud fields, and there is hardly any wind," Magdel Erasmus of Buienradar said to RTL Nieuws.

The night before, during Remembrance Day, will be dry. "There will be some clouds. The temperature is between 12 and 15 degrees, and there is not too much wind."

The weather will remain nice looking towards the weekend. "There is a chance of a shower here and there, but it will remain mild. Friday, we will have an average temperature of 19 degrees. The weekend will be slightly cooler with 16 to 17 degrees."