After the strike on Saturday, which caused many flights to be canceled, Schiphol Airport warns that it could also be extra busy at the airport on Sunday. Some of the travelers who saw their flight canceled on Saturday have been rebooked to Sunday, according to the airport.

Due to the strike among staff who arrange baggage and cargo, KLM canceled 110 flights to and from Schiphol on Saturday. About 30 flights are also expected to be canceled on Sunday, a KLM spokesperson reported. This has to do with the consequences of the strike and runway maintenance. Travelers who cannot fly on Sunday will be informed about this, according to the KLM spokesperson.

Schiphol advises travelers who will fly with KLM, Transavia or easyJet before 9:00 a.m. to be at Schiphol three hours before departure. KLM is looking into whether larger aircraft can be deployed at shorter distances within Europe, in order to quickly bring more passengers to their destinations at the same time.

Due to the strike, thousands of people were at Schiphol on Saturday. There was a long line in front of one of the departure halls, which extended outside the airport building. Because it became too busy, travelers were urged not to come to the airport anymore. "It is sad if you are really looking forward to leaving after two years of the coronavirus pandemic and that your holiday starts like this," said the KLM spokesperson.

KLM's management promised earlier Saturday that it would enter into talks with the ground crew about the terms of employment and the workload. The ground crew is concerned about their workload, and also fear for their jobs after KLM indicated that it also wanted to work with an external handling agent.