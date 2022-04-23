Schiphol Airport has asked travelers not to come to the airport anymore due to safety concerns amid overcrowding. Around 63 flights were canceled and dozens were delayed at Schiphol Airport on Saturday, as KLM's ground crew participated in a sudden strike and holiday goers flocked to the airport.

The call applies to people who would leave before 3 p.m. on Saturday, and is not only limited to those taking KLM flights but to passengers on all airlines. Travelers are advised to contact the airlines.

The strike came at the airport's busiest time in years, according to Nu.nl: after two years of pandemic restrictions, travelers are again headed to destinations abroad for the May holidays. In addition, KLM and its partners, such as Delta and Air France, are currently unable to unload baggage from aircraft due to a strike by about 150 of KLM's employees.

Inside the terminals, some travelers lining up for departure expressed frustration at missing their flights. Paramedics were stationed at the entrances on standby. Announcements on the intercom credit the high volume of travelers and the strike for the chaos.

KLM, Schiphol Airport and trade union FNV are all unsure how long the strike will last, according to Nu.nl. The strike was not planned through FNV Aviation, the branch of the labor union for aviation employees.