The 15-year old boy from The Hague who was suspected of manslaughter after a 39-year old Polish man fell under a tram and died in October last year is not being prosecuted. The fatal accident occurred on Rijswijkse Landingslaan in the Ypenburg district in The Hague.

The boy made a defensive movement when the victim harassed him, causing the fatal accident, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) said on Monday. "Just before the tram arrived, the man and the 15-year old boy had an altercation. The boy tried to ignore the man by walking away," the OM explained.

However, the Polish man continued to confront the boy, standing very close to him. "According to witnesses, the man made an aggressive impression. Toxicological research later showed that the man had a very high blood alcohol level."

Camera footage showed that the man made a striking movement toward the teenager. The boy responded by pushing with one hand. The man lost his balance and fell onto the tram rails, where he was fatally struck by the tram.

The investigation has concluded that there is no evidence that the boy intended to push the man in front of the tram. A reconstruction showed that the boy may not have been able to see the tram when he made the defensive movement.